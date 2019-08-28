25 killed in fiery attack on bar in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An attack on a bar in Mexico's Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos killed 25 people and injured about a dozen, officials said today, and they said it was apparently overseen by a man who had been recently arrested but released.

"The criminals went in, closed the doors, the emergency exits, and set fire to the place," President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at his daily morning news conference.

Veracruz state police said the Tuesday night attack targeted the "Bar Caballo Blanco," or "White Horse Bar." It advertised "quality, security and service," private rooms for $7.50 "all night," ''sexy girls" and a pole dance contest.

It is located just off a busy commercial street in Coatzacoalcos, a city whose main industry has long been oil and oil refining.

"This is the most inhuman thing possible," López Obrador said.

"It is regrettable that organized crime acts in this manner," he said, adding, "It is more regrettable that there may be collusion with authorities."

López Obrador said local prosecutors should be investigated because "the alleged perpetrators had been arrested, but they were freed."

Gov. Cuitláhuac García identified the chief suspect as a man known as "La Loca" and gave his name as Ricardo "N'' because officials no longer give the full names of suspects.

García said the man had been detained by marines in July, but was released after being turned over to the state prosecutor's office.