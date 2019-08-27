BREAKING: Large police presence in the Highland Terrace Apartments in Warren

Report: Woman faces charges after threatening to kill people


August 27, 2019 at 11:18a.m.

LIBERTY

A Youngstown woman was charged after threatening to kill people who declined to give her money at the Fast Trac on Belmont Avenue Monday evening.

Police said Ashley Deemer, 33, gave police a different name when they asked for identification, but she eventually provided her identity, according to the police report.

Police found a metal smoking pipe with residue that appeared to be methamphetamine, the report said.

She was sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and charged with possessing drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business.

