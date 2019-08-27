Ohio awards final prizes in opioid science challenge

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio has awarded the final round of prizes in its global technology challenge seeking scientific breakthroughs to address the U.S. opioid crisis.

Four winners were announced today, with each receiving $1 million as part of the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge.

Winning ideas included “Brave Button,” an in-home device from Vancouver, Canada-based Brave Technology Coop. It summons help and support in the event of an overdose.

Two Massachusetts-based companies won prizes. Concord-based Prapela created a device to treat withdrawal symptoms in opioid-addicted infants. Boston-based DynamiCare Health created an app to facilitate testing and medical support.

Cleveland’s University Hospitals developed an app to help prevent abuse and addiction.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich launched the technology plan in 2017 in response to the deadly opioid crisis.