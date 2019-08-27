BREAKING: Large police presence in the Highland Terrace Apartments in Warren

New businesses to open doors in Struthers


August 27, 2019 at 3:30p.m.

STRUTHERS — Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Ace Hardware will open in the Struthers Plaza on 5th Street.

Dollar Tree will be the first to open on Thursday, followed by Ace Hardware in mid-September. The Family Dollar is scheduled to open in December.

