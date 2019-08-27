New businesses to open doors in Struthers
STRUTHERS — Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Ace Hardware will open in the Struthers Plaza on 5th Street.
Dollar Tree will be the first to open on Thursday, followed by Ace Hardware in mid-September. The Family Dollar is scheduled to open in December.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 3, 2018 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST || ACE Hardware to collect funds for Akron Children's
- April 2, 2018 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Citizenship classes to begin at Choffin
- February 17, 2019 4:44 p.m.
Ace Hardware to open store in Boardman this spring
- November 30, 2012 midnight
Benefit tonight for cop with cancer in Struthers
- February 18, 2019 midnight
Ace Hardware to open in Boardman Plaza
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.