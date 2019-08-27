Large police presence in the Highland Terrace Apartments in Warren

WARREN — There is a large police presence in the Highland Terrace Apartments off of Highland Ave., Southwest.

Officers are in SWAT gear standing outside one of the apartment buildings in the 400 block and lots of other officers dressed in similar gear or standing a distance away.

One person told The Vindicator That his sister resides in the apartment building where the incident is taking place and he understands that this is a hostage situation.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.