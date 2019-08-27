Hunter qualifies for recognition as Green Party presidential candidate

YOUNGSTOWN

Dario Hunter, a Youngstown school board member, has qualified for official recognition as a 2020 Green Party presidential candidate based on the party’s small-donation rule.

Hunter is considered an official candidate by the party because he raised at least $5,000 in campaign funds and/or 100 donations of at least $10. Only recognized candidates are eligible for the party’s presidential nomination.

Hunter’s campaign finance reports show he raised $11,420.36 from Jan. 1 to July 31 with $6,837.85 coming from the candidate. He spent $7,780.73 during that time.

Hunter said his donations have come from 30 states and the District of Columbia.

“The fact that we qualified through the small donation route, which requires more donors, demonstrates the broad support for our campaign,” he said. “It also demonstrates our support from everyday Americans who are most in need of the Green Party’s solutions to economic inequality.”

Hunter is the chairman of the Mahoning County Green Party and a delegate to the party’s national committee.

Hunter was elected to the Youngstown school board in 2015 as a write-in candidate. He is seeking re-election in November.