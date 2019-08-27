Convicted rapist sent to prison again for raping child

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who was jailed on rape charges after he was released from prison for the rape of a child pleaded guilty today to two counts of rape in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Shawn Unger, 35, also pleaded guilty to three charges of gross sexual imposition before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

Unger was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 10 years.

Unger, who served a seven-year sentence beginning in 2011 for raping a 5-year-old, is accused of raping another 5-year-old for a year beginning on the day he was released from prison in the first case. That was in 2018.

When he was charged in the new case he was jailed on a parole violation.

A co-defendant, Alexis Overholser, 28, pleaded guilty to child endangerment and is expected to be sentenced in September.

