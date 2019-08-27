UPDATE | No chemical leak found at YSU's Ward Beecher Hall
YOUNGSTOWN
Hazmat crews say there was no chemical leak in Ward Beecher Hall on the campus of Youngstown State University.
Stephen Szekely, chief of the Mahoning County Hazmat team, said a "mechanical issue" with a compressor led to a smoky haze seen by firefighters answering an alarm call in a chemical room in the building early today.
Hazmat crews entered the building to make sure no chemicals were leaking. The building is the main science building on campus and houses several chemicals.
The building was reopened at noon.
