UPDATE | Child shot on North Side was accidental, cops say



Published August 26, 2019 at 4:58 p.m.
Updated August 26, 2019 at 5:33 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 2-year-old was wounded in the hand after an "accidental discharge" of a gun this afternoon at a North Side home in the 700 block of Lexington Avenue.

Police said the child is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for a flesh wound.

No charges have been filed. The case is under investigation, police said.

