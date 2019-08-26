Temporary closure of East Golf Hike & Bike Trail
BOARDMAN
East Golf Hike & Bike Trail will be closed to all pedestrians and bicyclists between Boardman-Canfield Road and the West Golf Parking Lot beginning Tuesday, August 27, 2019 for replacement of a storm drainage pipe. The parking lot on Boardman-Canfield Road will also be closed. The northerly section of the trail will remain open for public use, from the West Golf Parking Lot to Shield Road. Work on the project is expected to be completed and the trail reopened for the Labor Day weekend.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 26, 2012 midnight
‘Blitz for Barack’ features NFL greats
- July 30, 2014 10:05 a.m.
Reminder: Mill Creek Park trail closed Thursday for pipe replacement
- November 25, 2001 midnight
CANFIELD Park plan focuses on hikers, bicyclists
- November 25, 2001 midnight
Park plan focuses on hikers, bikers
- July 29, 2014 3:49 p.m.
Mill Creek Park road closing on Thursday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.