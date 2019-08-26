Temporary closure of East Golf Hike & Bike Trail

BOARDMAN

East Golf Hike & Bike Trail will be closed to all pedestrians and bicyclists between Boardman-Canfield Road and the West Golf Parking Lot beginning Tuesday, August 27, 2019 for replacement of a storm drainage pipe. The parking lot on Boardman-Canfield Road will also be closed. The northerly section of the trail will remain open for public use, from the West Golf Parking Lot to Shield Road. Work on the project is expected to be completed and the trail reopened for the Labor Day weekend.