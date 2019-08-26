Teen's hearing today on murder charge is canceled
WARREN
A hearing originally set for today in Trumbull County Juvenile Court for a city teen charged with murder and felonious assault has been canceled.
One month ago, Trumbull County prosecutors and the attorney for Dareontai Carmichael, 16, of Porter Street Northeast, were said to be “in discussions” to determine whether they can resolve Carmichael’s murder charge without a trial.
Carmichael is charged with murder in the June 4 killing of Shyhiem W. Williams, 24, of Robert Avenue Northwest. Carmichael, is also charged with felonious assault involving a gunshot wound that another man, 25, suffered.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 10, 2019 11:18 a.m.
Warren teen formally charged in June 4 fatal shooting
- June 11, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Teen formally charged with murder and felonious assault from last week
- June 19, 2019 8:45 a.m.
Will Warren teen face adult charge in June 4 homicide?
- July 25, 2019 midnight
Prosecutors and teen murder defendant ‘in discussions’ regarding plea agreement
- June 6, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Teen could be third charged with homicide since 2015
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.