Teen's hearing today on murder charge is canceled

WARREN

A hearing originally set for today in Trumbull County Juvenile Court for a city teen charged with murder and felonious assault has been canceled.

One month ago, Trumbull County prosecutors and the attorney for Dareontai Carmichael, 16, of Porter Street Northeast, were said to be “in discussions” to determine whether they can resolve Carmichael’s murder charge without a trial.

Carmichael is charged with murder in the June 4 killing of Shyhiem W. Williams, 24, of Robert Avenue Northwest. Carmichael, is also charged with felonious assault involving a gunshot wound that another man, 25, suffered.