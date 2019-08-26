Struthers police search for robbery suspects


August 26, 2019 at 1:06p.m.

STRUTHERS

Struthers police are asking the public’s help identifying two men who robbed a Family Dollar at 500 Youngstown-Poland Rd. on Sunday evening.

The men were described as having had their faces covered, with one wearing a blue jacket and brandishing a weapon, and the other wearing a green hoodie.

Employees were ordered by the robbers to turn over their belongings and to fill a bag of money from the store’s safe.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Struthers Police Department at 330-755-9849.

