Motown Christmas show coming to Powers


August 26, 2019 at 9:17a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Motown Christmas, featuring past and present members of The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols, will come to Powers Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

Tickets start at $39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at youngstownsymphony.com, by phone at 330-744-0264, and at the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office.

The show will include Motown hits and holiday classics.

