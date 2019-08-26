Motown Christmas show coming to Powers
YOUNGSTOWN
A Motown Christmas, featuring past and present members of The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols, will come to Powers Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Tickets start at $39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at youngstownsymphony.com, by phone at 330-744-0264, and at the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office.
The show will include Motown hits and holiday classics.
