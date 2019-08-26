East, Chaney, Mooney, Ursuline join new Steel Valley Conference

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City School District’s East and Chaney high schools join Cardinal Mooney and Ursuline in the newly-forged Steel Valley Conference.

Rick Shepas, Youngstown City Schools chief of physical development and athletics, will serve as the conference’s interim commissioner. He says reviving the conference was something that’s been discussed among the athletic directors of the schools for about two years. It coincided with the Youngstown district laying the groundwork to bring athletics back to Chaney High School.

“One idea we talked about was a renewal of the City Series,” Shepas said.

The schools agreed on the Steel Valley Conference name, however, opening it up for other schools to join in the future. Louisville, which is independent, is considering joining the new SVC.

Nick Sferra, assistant athletic director at the city schools, will serve as the SVC’s assistant commissioner.

Chaney will return to the football field Thursday at Rayen Stadium to face Mooney, the first time the Cowboys have fielded a varsity football team since 2010.