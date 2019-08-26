New Castle Y gets $5K for Family Fun events
NEW CASTLE, PA.
Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation has awarded The New Castle Community YMCA with a $5,000 sponsorship for its monthly Family Fun events. These family events are a part of an initiative which offers a free family activity night each month that is open to the community.
Each month’s family event has a theme; June was The Y-Zone Family Luau, July was Stars & Stripes and August is Back to School. Future themes include Fall Festival, Trick or Treat, Thankfulness and Ugly Holiday Sweaters. Community members who attend these nights are encouraged to participate in a number of activities from dressing according to theme and crafts to family fitness classes.
