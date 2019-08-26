NEO impact Academy ribbon-cutting, tour Sept. 9
CAMPBELL
The Northeast Ohio Impact Academy will have a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at 436 Struthers-Coitsville Road.
Weather permitting, those attending the event will also be offered a tour of the nearby Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center.
Those interested in attending should call Carol Michaels at 330-799-6720.
