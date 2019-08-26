Jewish Federation awards $15K grant to Lions’ Gift of Sight

YOUNGSTOWN

The Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation recently awarded the Florida Lions Eye Clinic a $15,000 grant, payable over two years, for its Gift of Sight program.



“Dr. Richard Shapiro, medical director at the clinic, is a valued member of our community, said Lisa Long, Federation financial resource development director. “The funds will be used to purchase medical/surgical supplies and medicines for patients, and to help maintain quality care for not just local patients but for all of Florida, as they are the only free clinic in the state.”

Since 2008, the Florida Lions Eye Clinic has provided free eye care to more than 10,000 patients.