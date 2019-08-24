Warren boy brings BB gun to school

WARREN — Police charged a 15-year-old boy Thursday with possession of a BB at Warren G. Harding High School.

A Warren police report written by a school resource officer says he was notified by school officials at 1:45 p.m. of a disturbance. Officers collected BB gun. Police arrested the teen and took him to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center.

The police report does not specify what the teen did that caused the disturbance.

Steve Chiaro, school superintendent, released this statement in response to questions from The Vindicator regarding the what circumstances caused officials to become aware of the student with a BB gun.

"As our building administration responded to and investigated this matter, at no time did we believe there was a direct threat or eminent danger presented to our students and staff. We continue to strive to maintain the safety and well-being of our students and faculty at all times."

Virginia Shank, a school district spokeswoman, said she could not directly answer the question of how the incident unfolded but said she would attempt to get further information.

The teen was charged with illegal conveyance or possession of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, a misdemeanor. No hearing is set for him yet, juvenile court officials said this morning.