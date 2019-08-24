Warren boy brings BB gun to school
WARREN — Police charged a 15-year-old boy Thursday with possession of a BB at Warren G. Harding High School.
A Warren police report written by a school resource officer says he was notified by school officials at 1:45 p.m. of a disturbance. Officers collected BB gun. Police arrested the teen and took him to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center.
The police report does not specify what the teen did that caused the disturbance.
Steve Chiaro, school superintendent, released this statement in response to questions from The Vindicator regarding the what circumstances caused officials to become aware of the student with a BB gun.
"As our building administration responded to and investigated this matter, at no time did we believe there was a direct threat or eminent danger presented to our students and staff. We continue to strive to maintain the safety and well-being of our students and faculty at all times."
Virginia Shank, a school district spokeswoman, said she could not directly answer the question of how the incident unfolded but said she would attempt to get further information.
The teen was charged with illegal conveyance or possession of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, a misdemeanor. No hearing is set for him yet, juvenile court officials said this morning.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 23, 2019 10:02 p.m.
Harding student charged with having a BB gun
- April 18, 2012 9:40 a.m.
Police: Ohio boy brings BB gun to school to fend off bullies
- March 19, 2009 midnight
Boy faces assault charges
- February 1, 2019 10:30 a.m.
Student admits bringing loaded handgun to Ohio high school
- November 12, 2015 12:06 a.m.
Four in custody after BB gun found at Volney Rogers school
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.