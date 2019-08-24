Trump attacks Powell Fed after chairman's speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reacting to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole, Wyo., President Donald Trump, who has relentlessly attacked Powell and the Fed for its rate policies, kept up his verbal assaults on Twitter:

"As usual, the Fed did NOTHING!" Trump tweeted. "It is incredible that they can 'speak' without knowing or asking what I am doing, which will be announced shortly. We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed. I will work "brilliantly" with both, and the U.S. will do great."

Trump adds: "My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powel (sic) or Chairman Xi?"