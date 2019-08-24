Pa police: Woman tried to snatch 4-year-old in emergency room


August 23, 2019 at 10:15a.m.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Police say a woman tried to snatch a 4-year-old from her mother in a hospital’s emergency room in Pennsylvania.

Lancaster General Hospital security officers told police the woman grabbed the child Thursday. Officers quickly intervened and returned the child to her mother.

Police say the women then became combative with security, punching an officer several times.

The woman is a patient at the hospital and her name has not been released.

The mother and the child were not injured.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000