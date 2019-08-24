Pa police: Woman tried to snatch 4-year-old in emergency room
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Police say a woman tried to snatch a 4-year-old from her mother in a hospital’s emergency room in Pennsylvania.
Lancaster General Hospital security officers told police the woman grabbed the child Thursday. Officers quickly intervened and returned the child to her mother.
Police say the women then became combative with security, punching an officer several times.
The woman is a patient at the hospital and her name has not been released.
The mother and the child were not injured.
