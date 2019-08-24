OVI checkpoint scheduled tonight in Columbiana County
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and St. Clair Township Police Department, announced t an Operating a Vehicle Impaired checkpoint will be conducted from 7 to 11 p.m. tonight on state Route 170, near milepost 1. There also will be saturation patrols conducted in the area.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 15, 2017 12:07 p.m.
OVI checkpoint tonight in Columbiana County
- June 5, 2015 12:48 p.m.
OVI checkpoint tonight in Columbiana County
- July 20, 2013 8:32 p.m.
Drivers beware: OVI checkpoint tonight
- July 7, 2017 8:08 p.m.
OVI checkpoints tonight, Saturday morning in Austintown
- July 10, 2015 3:05 p.m.
Mahoning County OVI sets up 2 checkpoints tonight, Saturday a.m.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.