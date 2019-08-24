OVI checkpoint scheduled tonight in Columbiana County


August 23, 2019 at 10:20a.m.

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and St. Clair Township Police Department, announced t an Operating a Vehicle Impaired checkpoint will be conducted from 7 to 11 p.m. tonight on state Route 170, near milepost 1. There also will be saturation patrols conducted in the area.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000