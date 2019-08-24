Old Dominion concert tickets are now on sale

YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets are now on sale for the Dec. 14 concert by country music band Old Dominion at Covelli Centre. The show will start at 7 p.m. with opening act Scotty McCreery.

Ticket prices are $38, $48 and $68 and are available at ticketmaster.com (fees apply) and at the Covelli box office.