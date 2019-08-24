Lowellville school lunch program


August 23, 2019 at 10:25a.m.

LOWELLVILLE — Lowellville School District is offering a free and reduced lunch program that offers healthy meals each school day. Anyone interested in information or an application can visit the main office at 52 Rocket Place.

