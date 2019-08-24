Lowellville school lunch program
LOWELLVILLE — Lowellville School District is offering a free and reduced lunch program that offers healthy meals each school day. Anyone interested in information or an application can visit the main office at 52 Rocket Place.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 10, 2006 midnight
Fourteen Mahoning County school districts offer lunches for free or a reduced rate, and many provide free breakfasts for their pupils. The number of elementary, junior high and high school pupils who
- August 31, 2014 8:30 p.m.
SENIOR CITIZENS
- February 24, 2019 midnight
SENIOR CITIZENS
- January 19, 2015 midnight
Lowellville schools host luncheon for seniors
- July 26, 2012 2:46 p.m.
Akron to offer all students free breakfasts, lunches
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.