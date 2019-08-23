Leavittsburg man killed in Champion crash

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP — A Leavittsburg man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Templeton Road north of U.S. Route 422 at 12:45 a.m. today.

Letham Swinyer, 60, died at the scene after his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 went off the right side of the road and struck a tree, causing the truck to catch fire. He was headed southbound.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Champion police and fire departments, Farmington Fire Department and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the crash scene. The road was closed for approximately two hours and is now reopen.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.