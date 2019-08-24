Kokrak even par, 10 shots back at Tour Championship

ATLANTA — Jason Kokrak, the Warren JFK grad, is at even par and 10 shots back of the leaders at the FedEx Cup Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club as he begins his second round.

Kokrak shot a 71 on Thursday, and he is 1-under after 11 holes today. The leaders are Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele, all at 10-under par.

The winner takes home $15 million.