Harding student charged with having a BB gun

Staff report

WARREN

A male student, 15, was charged with possessing a BB gun Thursday at Warren G. Harding High School after his movements in a classroom drew the attention of a teacher.

A Warren police report written by a school resource officer says the incident occurred at 1:45 p.m. and resulted in police seizing the BB gun and taking the teen to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center.

Officials say the student and other students were seen looking in the student’s book bag. Noticing this, the teacher took action that led to the BB gun being found. It is described in the police report as a black Umarex XBG pistol that looks like a handgun.

Stanley Elkins, county juvenile prosecutor, said so far there is no evidence the boy threatened anyone. The teen is charged with possessing it in a school safety zone.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.