District hears backlash after Ohio student pointed employee’s gun

MARENGO, Ohio (AP) — A central Ohio school district that allows certain employees to be armed says one has been removed from the concealed-carry program after leaving her loaded handgun unsecured in her office, where her grandson, a first-grader, reportedly pointed it at another student.

No one was hurt.

The incident involving the transportation director for Highland Local Schools in Morrow County occurred last March. It came to light this month when the district released employees’ statements about it to The Columbus Dispatch.

Some residents upset about how the situation was handled raised concerns at a school board meeting Thursday. At least one contended the employee should have been fired.

The district says she was suspended three days without pay.

Board president Wayne Hinkle says there should have been better communication about what happened.