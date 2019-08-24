Coroner ID's homicide victim
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County coroner today identified Damon Sims, 30, as the man who died after being shot about 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Marion Avenue on the South Side.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Cuyahoga County coroner, but the death is being listed as Youngstown’s 15th homicide of 2019.
In 2018, Youngstown had 26 homicides.
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case.
