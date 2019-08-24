Boardman man revived with naxolone after Austintown crash
AUSTINTOWN — A Boardman man's car collided with three other cars on Kirk Road on Wednesday afternoon and he was given the opioid-overdose antidote naxolone after the crash, according to police reports.
William Deavers, 54, of Boardman was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle intoxicated and failure to control vehicle.
Five others were treated for injuries.
He is scheduled to appear for his arraignment in county area court at 7 p.m. Monday.
