$1.8 million repairs to causeway in Kinsman to begin

KINSMAN

A news conference will take place at noon Monday at the Kinsman Lake causeway to announce the start of $1.8 million in repairs to the causeway, part of which washed out July 20 during a huge rain event.

The washout left residents of about 25 homes in the Lakelands neighborhood with nearly no access in or out of their neighborhood, though several of the residents have since returned.

Gary Shaffer, deputy Trumbull County engineer, said “a lot” of the work will begin Monday, including the demolition of a house precariously close to the edge of the washed out part of the causeway. That property will be a key staging area for the work.

Shaffer said Gov. Mike DeWine’s emergency declaration was the biggest factor in getting the repairs started, but several other things also had to take place, such as getting agreeements with downstream property owners.