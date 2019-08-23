Youngstown Board of Control hires Morrison as planner

YOUNGSTOWN

The board of control approved a contract for up to $25,000 to have Hunter Morrison, one of the architects of the Youngstown 2010 plan, provide planning and development assistance to the city.

The board Thursday voted 3-0 in favor of the one-year deal that will pay Morrison $75 an hour for his services.

There’s also a one-year renewal option.

“Frankly, it’s a steal to acquire him, even for a short time,” said Law Director Jeff Limbian, a member of the board of control with Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and Kyle Miasek, interim finance director.

Brown added, “This came from my desire to have a strategic action plan. We need someone to put everyone’s plans together so we can move in one direction.”

Morrison is a senior fellow in urban studies at Cleveland State University. He served as executive director for the Northeast Ohio Sustainable Communities Consortium, director of Youngstown State University’s Center for Urban and Regional Studies, and as planning commission director for the city of Cleveland.

