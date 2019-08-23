Party on the Plaza moves to amphitheater

YOUNGSTOWN — Due to illness by a member of the band, the Fabulous Flashbacks will be unable to perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Friday.

In its place, the regularly scheduled Party on the Plaza event, featuring the House Band, has been moved to the amphitheater. It was originally to take place on North Phelps Street, downtown.

Friday’s concert at the amphitheater is part of Panerathon weekend. It originally had a $10 admission price, but now it will be free.

Those who have already purchased tickets may receive refunds at their point of purchase.

The amphitheater will open at 6:30 p.m., with opening act RDNA taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Panerathon, now in its 10th year, will be Sunday at Covelli Centre. It is a foot race that raises money for breast-cancer research.