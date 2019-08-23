Man shot dead in 400 block of West Marion Avenue


August 22, 2019 at 2:48p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man was shot about 1:35 p.m.today on the 400 block of West Marion Avenue.

His death is the city's 15th homicide of 2019 and second this week.

