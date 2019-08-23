Husband indicted in stabbing death at Kings Hotel
YOUNGSTOWN
A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted the husband of a woman who died of stab wounds at a Coitsville hotel in June.
Francis Rydarowicz, 48, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and domestic violence for the June 19 stabbing death of Katherine Rydarowicz, 41.
She was found dead at the Kings Hotel on U.S. 422 dead from stab wounds.
Rydarowicz also had stab wounds, reports said.
The couple were married but going through a divorce, police said.
