Florida teen annoyed by group chat threatens school shooting
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager faces a felony charge after getting so fed up with her little sister's noisy phone she threatened to shoot up a school.
Altamonte Springs police say the 16-year-old was arrested after several parents alerted officials at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School.
The teen told investigators she was so annoyed by the sounds from a sixth-grade group chat she took her sister's phone and wrote: "Next person to say something is the first person I will shoot on the school shooting that will take place this Friday."
Police spokeswoman Michelle Sosa says detectives determined she didn't intend to carry out the threat, but it still can't be tolerated. It's a felony under Florida law to make a written threat to kill or conduct a mass shooting.
