Warren police investigating shooting of city man


August 21, 2019 at 11:20a.m.

WARREN — Police are investigating the shooting of a city man, 34, that took place at 6:15 a.m. today in the 100 block of Atlantic Street Northeast. The man suffered a "major injury," according to a police report that provided little information.

Police were called to the scene at 6:45 a.m. Ambulance personnel also went there to attend to the man and take him to the hospital.

