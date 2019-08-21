Warren police investigating shooting of city man
WARREN — Police are investigating the shooting of a city man, 34, that took place at 6:15 a.m. today in the 100 block of Atlantic Street Northeast. The man suffered a "major injury," according to a police report that provided little information.
Police were called to the scene at 6:45 a.m. Ambulance personnel also went there to attend to the man and take him to the hospital.
