Parents of accused Rio Rancho High School shooter indicted


August 21, 2019 at 10:10a.m.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Parents of a 16-year-old boy accused of firing a gun in a New Mexico high school have been indicted.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the couple was indicted Thursday by a grand jury after authorities say they failed to secure their gun despite warning signs.

Police say he reported hearing voices telling him to "shoot up the school."

Authorities say the teen on the anniversary of the Parkland, Fla., shooting tried to shoot at three fellow V. Sue Cleveland High School students in Rio Rancho before firing into the air and fleeing.

Police say he reported hearing voices telling him to "shoot up the school" 11 months before.

The Associated Press is not naming the student because of his age. He is facing charges of attempting to commit murder.

