Liberty police arrest Youngstown man on menacing charge

LIBERTY — Police charged a Youngstown man for pointing a gun to a man’s head.

Michael Stracener had been recently released from jail after serving time for firearm charges and for being under the influence of alcohol, according to a police report.

Police responded to a call about a drunken man waving a firearm Tuesday on Parkwood Avenue.

A man who lives with Stracener told police he came home, opened the door and Stracener pointed a revolver to his head and cocked it and began and yelling for him to get out.

The man pushed past Stracener, grabbed his dog and ran, calling police.

Hubbard police assisted Liberty police as they approached the house. Stracener complied and his gun was taken by police.

Stracener faces domestic violence and aggravated menacing charges.