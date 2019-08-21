Judge Dellick speaks Thursday at Dorothy Day House


August 21, 2019 at 12:10p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court will speak about “Trauma and Youth-A Holistic Approach to Justice” at 7 p.m. today at the Dorothy Day House of Hospitality, 620 Belmont Ave.

For information, call 330-743-1106.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000