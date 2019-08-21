Judge Dellick speaks Thursday at Dorothy Day House
YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court will speak about “Trauma and Youth-A Holistic Approach to Justice” at 7 p.m. today at the Dorothy Day House of Hospitality, 620 Belmont Ave.
For information, call 330-743-1106.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 3, 2016 2:53 p.m.
$20K bond set for John T. Dellick
- April 25, 2016 4:44 p.m.
Son of Mahoning County judge released to rehab facility
- September 6, 2002 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN Authorities study girl, 16, accused in baby's killing
- January 30, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Attorney for Dellick asking for probation in gun case
- April 22, 2016 midnight
Dellick jailed by Adult Parole Authority
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.