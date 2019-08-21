Hong Kong protesters mark brutal mob attack with sit-in
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong protesters held a sit-in at a suburban train station this evening to mark a month since a violent attack there by masked assailants on supporters of the anti-government movement.
The black-clad protesters flooded into Yuen Long station to commemorate the July 21 rampage by a group of men suspected of organized crime links, in what was a shocking escalation of the city's summer of protest.
Riot police arrived at the station near the end of the commemoration, apparently preparing to confront the protesters, some of whom had set up barricades on the road outside.
Police with riot shields faced off at the station entrance against protesters, who sprayed a fire hose and spread oil on the floor to slow their approach.
Earlier, the protesters observed a moment of silence, then covered their right eyes, a reference to a woman who reportedly suffered a severe eye injury from a police projectile.
Many sat on the station floor, while others walked slowly around the concourse in a protest march.
They also drew attention to what they say is the lack of progress by police in investigating the attack, which left both protesters and passers-by injured. Protesters have accused the police of colluding with the attackers by pointing to their delayed response, but authorities have denied it.
Police say they have arrested 28 people in connection with the attack but haven't charged anyone yet. They say some of those arrested have triad links, referring to organized crime syndicates.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 16, 2019 midnight
Hong Kong police: not aware of any military plans by China
- July 21, 2019 4:50 p.m.
Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong turn violent
- October 15, 2014 midnight
Protesters cleared out of Hong Kong tunnel
- September 12, 2005 midnight
h Mad at Mickey
- July 2, 2019 midnight
Riot police clear away protesters from Hong Kong’s legislature
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.