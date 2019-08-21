Feds jail Illinois man who referenced Olsen
YOUNGSTOWN — A criminal complaint in the U.S. Northern District Court of Illinois references a Boardman man who has been jailed for threats to shoot FBI agents.
An FBI agent in Chicago wrote that a 19-year-old man there, Farhan Shiekh referenced the “Army of God” user name used by Justin Olsen, 18, who was arrested earlier this month after posting what federal authorities said was a threat to shoot federal law-enforcement officers.
The post by Shiekh referenced Olsen’s account and said “he was arrested for no reason except for suppressing our freedoms.”
FBI agents served a search warrant Aug. 16 in Chicago after a post they say was made by Shiekh, who they said threatened to shoot up an abortion clinic.
Olsen is being held in the Mahoning County jail pending federal charges. Shiekh was detained by the FBI in Chicago and a criminal complaint has been filed against him there.
Shiekh and Olsen each used the same app, iFunny, to make their posts, the federal government claims.
A New Middletown man, James Reardon Jr., 20, is also awaiting possible federal charges after authorities said he threatened to shoot up the Jewish Community Center in Youngstown. He also is being held in the county jail.
