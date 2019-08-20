Youngstown police investigating shooting
YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating after a man showed up about 5:20 p.m. Monday at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with several gunshot wounds.
About the same time, police answered a 911 call in the 1700 block of Logan Avenue for gunfire.
Officers did not find a victim when they responded but they did find several shell casings, police said.
Police said the man is in stable condition.
