BREAKING: Clean Energy Future cancels plans for third energy plant

Youngstown police investigating shooting


August 20, 2019 at 9:56a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating after a man showed up about 5:20 p.m. Monday at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with several gunshot wounds.

About the same time, police answered a 911 call in the 1700 block of Logan Avenue for gunfire.

Officers did not find a victim when they responded but they did find several shell casings, police said.

Police said the man is in stable condition.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000