YNDC kicks off rehabilitation of 20 owner-occupied homes
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation announced a project today that will result in the rehabilitation of 20 owner-occupied homes in the 1st, 2nd and 6th wards.
The $750,000 project is funded through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and will benefit low income home owners to assist them with necessary repairs.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 17, 2018 12:01 a.m.
YNDC reveals historic renovation on Glenwood Avenue
- September 30, 2004 midnight
DEVELOPMENT Housing projects are designated
- July 6, 2015 12:05 a.m.
Huntington cuts closing costs, helps with investment in city
- May 11, 2017 12:09 a.m.
YNDC showcases its rehabed Ivanhoe Ave. residence
- January 24, 2012 4:36 p.m.
YNDC gets $500K grant to establish home-loan fund
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.