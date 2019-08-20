BREAKING: Clean Energy Future cancels plans for third energy plant

YNDC kicks off rehabilitation of 20 owner-occupied homes


August 20, 2019 at 10:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation announced a project today that will result in the rehabilitation of 20 owner-occupied homes in the 1st, 2nd and 6th wards.

The $750,000 project is funded through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and will benefit low income home owners to assist them with necessary repairs.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000