Waste district bins moving today behind Howland Trumbull Recycling Center

HOWLAND — Today, the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District will move all of its drop-off bins located behind the Howland Police Department at 169 Niles-Cortland Road, to the Howland Trumbull Recycling Center, 3590 North River Road.

The public will have access to the Howland Recycling Center and drop-off bins on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week. All materials that were previously accepted at the police department will continue to be accepted at the Howland Trumbull Recycling Center.