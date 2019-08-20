BREAKING: Clean Energy Future cancels plans for third energy plant

Waste district bins moving today behind Howland Trumbull Recycling Center


August 20, 2019 at 9:01a.m.

HOWLAND — Today, the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District will move all of its drop-off bins located behind the Howland Police Department at 169 Niles-Cortland Road, to the Howland Trumbull Recycling Center, 3590 North River Road.

The public will have access to the Howland Recycling Center and drop-off bins on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week. All materials that were previously accepted at the police department will continue to be accepted at the Howland Trumbull Recycling Center.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000