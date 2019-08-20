Waste district bins moving today behind Howland Trumbull Recycling Center
HOWLAND — Today, the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District will move all of its drop-off bins located behind the Howland Police Department at 169 Niles-Cortland Road, to the Howland Trumbull Recycling Center, 3590 North River Road.
The public will have access to the Howland Recycling Center and drop-off bins on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week. All materials that were previously accepted at the police department will continue to be accepted at the Howland Trumbull Recycling Center.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 21, 2019 12:09 a.m.
With recent changes, rules for Trumbull recyling bins explained
- November 15, 2012 3:09 a.m.
Geauga-Trumbull district's “Let Us Catch You Recycling Campaign” today
- July 17, 2006 midnight
Trash haulers to pick up recyclables at curb
- December 23, 2001 midnight
HOLIDAY RECYCLING Locations
- November 15, 2012 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Airport supporters asked to attend YNGAir meeting today
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.