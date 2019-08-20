BREAKING: Clean Energy Future cancels plans for third energy plant

OhioCAN event Aug. 29 commemorates Overdose Awareness Day


August 20, 2019 at 10:30a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — OhioCAN Mahoning County will have an Aug. 29 event at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown, 1105 Elm St., to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day, which raises awareness of overdoses and works to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with a free “walk-in” Narcan-device training and naloxone distribution. There will be speakers and music from 7 to 9 p.m. with a candlelight vigil starting at 9 p.m.

