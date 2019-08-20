Niles police seek missing man who has medical issues


August 20, 2019 at 2:41p.m.

NILES

Niles police are searching for a man with medical issues who does not have his medication.

Jeffrey Conn, 49, who was last seen Saturday morning, was wearing black shorts, a sleeveless black shirt, possibly black tennis shoes, glasses and had a goatee beard.

Conn is insulin dependent and has diabetes, high blood pressure and within the last year had a stroke. All of his medication and clothes are at home, according to the Niles Police Facebook page.

When he was last seen, he had taken his mother’s vehicle, which is a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus.

Anyone with information on Conn can call detectives at 330-652-9944 or email Aroberts@thecityofniles.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000