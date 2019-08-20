Niles police seek missing man who has medical issues

NILES

Niles police are searching for a man with medical issues who does not have his medication.

Jeffrey Conn, 49, who was last seen Saturday morning, was wearing black shorts, a sleeveless black shirt, possibly black tennis shoes, glasses and had a goatee beard.

Conn is insulin dependent and has diabetes, high blood pressure and within the last year had a stroke. All of his medication and clothes are at home, according to the Niles Police Facebook page.

When he was last seen, he had taken his mother’s vehicle, which is a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus.

Anyone with information on Conn can call detectives at 330-652-9944 or email Aroberts@thecityofniles.com.