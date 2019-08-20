Mexican restaurant coming to downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — A Mexican restaurant is expected to open by February at the former Commonwealth Land Title Agency of Youngstown Inc. building on North Phelps Street.

The owners of the downtown restaurant, to be called Gringos Tacos and Tequila, are investing about $200,000 in the building.

The restaurant will be located at 20 and 24 N. Phelps St. That street will be closed to vehicular traffic by late spring.

Rodney Freel, one of the owners, said he expects that to attract more people to the street and the restaurant.

