Mahoning coroner rules homicide in death of infant boy in March
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County coroner has ruled the death of a 6-week-old baby in March a homicide.
The report, which was released today, said Xavier Richardson died of blunt force injuries to the head.
The ruling is significant because murder charges were dropped against the baby’s father, Xavier Richardson, 20, of Wick Avenue but were expected to be refiled once the coroner’s report was completed.
At the time, city officials said the charges against the father were dropped because they wanted to make sure the autopsy information was available to be sent to a grand jury. They said they wanted to be extra cautious because the case involved the death of a young child.
Law Director Jeff Limbian said he would consult with detectives to see if the case will be directly presented to a grand jury or if the charges will be refiled by the city.
The baby was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital by his father and later died. Police charged the father with murder after consulting with doctors at the hospital, who said the baby had severe injuries that could not have been caused naturally.
A charge of child endangering against Richardson Sr. was bound over to the grand jury. That charge was also dismissed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Richardson has been free from jail since May, when the child-endangering charge was dismissed.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 12, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Charges expected to be refiled in baby’s death
- April 11, 2019 10:47 a.m.
Charges dropped for now against father accused of killing infant son
- March 18, 2019 11:52 p.m.
$500K bond for man charged in son's death
- August 3, 2010 1:27 p.m.
Father charged with murder in Ohio baby's death
- October 25, 2012 3:45 p.m.
Ohio baby sitter acquitted in infant's death
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.