Law appeals election board decision removing him from ballot

WARREN — Randy Law, former Trumbull County Republican Party chairman, has appealed last week’s decision by the county elections board to remove him from the Nov. 5 ballot as an independent candidate for Warren mayor.

The board said it removed him because he did not sufficiently prove he had removed himself from Republican Party affiliation to run as an independent.

Law filed a mandamus action Monday with the Ohio Supreme Court asking it to rule on an expedited basis to compel the board to restore him to the ballot.

Law, of Warren was also a former Republican state representative, “but times changed,” the filing says. “During the spring of 2019, Mr. Law disaffiliated himself from the Republican Party completely.” Among the ways he did this was to resign from the party’s central committee on April 13.

He also took steps on social media to “make clear that he was no longer a Republican,” says the filing, by two attorneys with the Columbus law firm Frost Brown Todd.