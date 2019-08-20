Hubbard councilwoman gets suspended sentence, probation

WARREN — Hubbard Councilwoman Lisha Pompili-Baumiller was sentenced to a suspended 90-day jail sentence, two years of probation and a $1,000 fine today after pleading guilty late last month to making false statement relating to an election petition she filed this year for re-election to Hubbard City Council.

In sentencing Pompili Baumiller, Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court said, "To mess this up is something that shouldn't be done. You are paying the price for it right now."

Pompili Baumiller said briefly, "I do take responsibility" for what she did.

Her attorney, Devin Stanley, noted she has not only been a "public servant" for 20 years, but she also volunteers with organizations such as Mobile Meals and St. Vincent DePaul and has an otherwise "unblemished record."

Documents in the case say she filed a declaration of candidacy petition Jan. 9 on which she certified she had witnessed the writing of every signature on the petition.

She also presented an affidavit swearing under oath she was present when two men signed their names on her candidacy petition. According to prosecutors, however, the two men neither saw or spoke to Pompili-Baumiller. Their signatures were provided by their spouses at their homes, but they were not in the same room.

Pompili-Baumiller later admitted she didn’t see either man on the day of the signings. It appeared the women signed for themselves and their spouses, county elections board officials said.